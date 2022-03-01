SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah’s mask mandate expired overnight and it will not be renewed, according to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

During his weekly press conference, Mayor Johnson stated that Chatham County is at a low-risk community level according to the CDC’s new county ranking system for COVID-19.

Due to the decrease in cases and hospitalizations, the mayor says there is no need to renew the mask mandate at this time but that could change if levels do increase.

“We cannot eliminate all cases of COVID but we do have tools that will help us adapt during this new phase of the pandemic,” said Johnson.

He says the focus has shifted to preventing healthcare systems from being overwhelmed and to limit severe illness for high-risk individuals.

To view community levels, visit the Coastal Health District’s website here.