SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Mayor Van R. Johnson, participated in the Communities in Action: Building a Better Georgia event hosted by the White House.

The event highlighted major ways communities in Georgia have utilized federal funds to better their communities.

“I am proud to represent Georgia’s Mother City in our nation’s capital as we talk about the big things we’ve been able to do because of these federal funds,” Johnson said in a written statement. “Savannah is swiftly moving forward as a community and some of our wins are a direct result of the financial support received from the federal government.”

Johnson shared details on the impacts of the following federal funds:

People and Neighborhoods

$1M – Office of Neighborhoods Safety and Engagement Grants

$1M – Early Childhood Learning Center

$1.5M – Community Partnership Grants

$4.4M – Tide to Town Transportation and Trail Network

$4M – Southside Community Center

Housing

$7M – Housing Savannah Action Plan

$3.1M – HOME Program Allocation including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing

Back to Basics

$1.7M – Litter Prevention and Capital Investments

$1.7M – Revenue Recovery and Service Restoration

$3.3M – Waters Avenue Development

$4.8M – Stormwater and Resiliency Improvement

$4.4M – Water Meter Modernization

Public Safety

$2.5 M – Police Headquarters Renovations

$4.5 M – Fire Apparatus and Response Enhancement

$6.4M – Public Safety Operations Improvements