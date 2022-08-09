SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson says he’s heading back into the classroom — as a substitute teacher.

The mayor made the announcement during his weekly news conference earlier Tuesday.

He says he has signed up to be a substitute in the Savannah-Chatham County public school system.

Johnson says it’s a way to give some of his time to local youth—something he encourages everyone to do.

“I’ve already visited several schools, will continue to do that, and again we’re all in. Public schools, like public safety, is the public’s responsibility,” said Mayor Van Johnson, “And so, I’m going to lead that charge. I’m looking forward to it.”

Johnson says plans to spend time in every high school in Savannah and hopes to be able to put in time at every school in the district this school year.