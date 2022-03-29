SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — April is Fair Housing Month and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson wants equal housing opportunity for all Savannahians.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Johnson announced he is pushing for the reestablishment of a Fair Housing Council in Savannah to help curb housing inequality and discrimination based on race, sex, disability, etc. based on constitutional rights.

In recent years, Savannah had a Fair Housing Council but it was dissolved due to a lack of funding. Johnson says that once reestablished, the organization will have full support from city leadership although it will operate as an independent entity.

“We know that there are people who are being treated differently beyond things that are legally protected,” said Johnson. “We need an independent watchdog.”

Also, in observance of Fair Housing Month, a Human Services block party will be held at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center(PARC) on Apr. 9 at 10 a.m. Free tax preparation, applications for the Home Repair Assistance program, property maintenance tips, and more will be available for the community.

