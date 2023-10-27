SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will deliver the 2023 State of the City address next week.

It’s set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center’s Ben Tucker Theater (201 Montgomery St.).

He’s expected to highlight some of the city’s accomplishments from this year and throughout this council’s term.

This comes ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 7 municipal election. Johnson is running for reelection against Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter and Tyrisha Davis.

Residents are invited to hear the address in person, but those who cannot attend can watch the event live on the city’s Facebook page or SGTV (Comcast Channel 8).