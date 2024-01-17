SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson II has been named one of Georgia Trend’s 100 most influential Georgians for the fourth consecutive year. This is the 26th iteration of the publication’s annual list of influential people around the state.

The top 100 is made up of politicians, CEOs, nonprofit and economic development leaders, along with many others. The list looks to highlight the people who have led efforts to face and overcome challenges all over the state. While some are very public figures, others work quietly behind the scenes. But all on the list are tireless and passionate in pursuit of a better Georgia.

In Georgia Trend’s profile of Mayor Johnson, they highlighted the following:

“Johnson leads a city buoyed and challenged by record-setting growth at the ports and in tourism. The mayor says managing that growth – and the balance between residents and visitors – is a priority so Savannah will remain a nice place to visit but an even greater place to live.”

“I am thrilled to once again be named among this prestigious list of influential Georgians,” Mayor Johnson said. “This recognition means that Savannah remains a major driver in the state of Georgia, and we will continue to focus on making big things happen, including major investments in housing and workforce development, in The Hostess City of the South.”

See the full list of Georgia Trend’s 100 most influential Georgians by clicking here.