SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — State and local leaders spoke at a press conference Wednesday held by the Democratic Party of Georgia (DPG) to address how plans laid out during President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address will impact Georgians.

Among them was Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, a Democrat, who went over three key points he said Savannahians should take away from the president’s plans.

Johnson said Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help ease supply chain disruptions and bottlenecks at the ports, adding that Biden’s investment in port cities like Savannah is important for Georgia’s economy.

Also looking at the economy, the mayor said the president’s plans to lower costs and increase the minimum wage will bolster the economy.

Finally, Johnson addressed how plans to lower the cost of living in some key areas will impact Georgians — particularly families.

“The president is fighting to pass legislation that would lower the cost of living, including prescription drug costs, health care premiums, child care and pre-K costs and, of course, energy costs,” Johnson said. “This will be life-changing for so many Georgians, especially those with children who are taking care of older parents, who fall in the Medicaid gap, or who are just struggling to get ahead.”

Congresswoman and DPG Chair Nikema Williams and State Rep. Debbie Buckner of the 109th District also spoke at Wednesday’s presser.

For more on Biden’s speech, visit wsav.com/stateoftheunion.