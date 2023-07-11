SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time we are hearing from Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, about lessons he’s learned since the city cleared out the homeless encampment on President Street.

During Johnson’s weekly media briefing, he was asked how he felt about what seems to be an uptick in homeless encampments in other parts of the city

He said he is surprised that many of the city’s homeless population are turning down help from local agencies.

“We now have a street team, we have a day center,” Johnson said. “They choose to be there. They don’t want shelters; they don’t necessarily want some of the other things we can provide for them.”

According to Johnson, although many residents are demanding the city control the number of people experiencing homelessness, they cannot do anything about it.

“We have people calling our office, ‘do something about them, do something about them’, Johnson continued. “We cannot remove people, constitutionally, from public space.”

On the other hand, when it comes to private property, that is a different story. On Monday, WSAV reported there is a homeless encampment on the south side of Savannah. The property they’re settled on is privately owned.

Alderman Kurtis Purtee said that there has been an increase in theft, suspicious calls, drug use and medical calls in the area.

“There’s a massive cleanup that has to take place,” Purtee said. “There’s drug paraphernalia, human waste, [and] items that are most likely stolen.”

We reached out to the city to find out when they plan to clear that southside property. A spokesperson says they are looking to start the process next week.