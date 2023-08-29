SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson will be declaring a local state of emergency for Savannah ahead of Idalia.

The order will take effect on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

This will allow the city manager to execute emergency plans and gather resources to prepare for Idalia and respond to any impacts.

This does not mean an evacuation order is in place.

Government offices, except for essential emergency functions, will be closed on Wednesday. Doors could reopen on Thursday depending on the storm’s impacts.

Essential services — public safety, water and sewer, stormwater, park and tree, and traffic engineering — will respond as weather permits.

Note the other impacts that begin on Wednesday:

All non-emergency essential City government offices will be closed.

In-person payments at the Coastal Georgia Center for utility, tax, license, and other fees will be closed.

Street cleaning night services will be suspended.

The Dean Forest Landfill and Bacon Park Convenience Center will be closed.

Recorder’s Court will be closed.

In-person services with the Office of Special Events, Film, and Tourism will be suspended.

Building closures, including all services within, will include City Hall, Civic Center, Community Centers, Cultural Arts Center, Floyd Adams City Services Complex, Savannah Municipal Services Annex and the Savannah Entrepreneurial Center.

Non-emergency public safety offices will be closed, to include police records.

As for sanitation collection, services will continue through Tuesday and will be suspended on Wednesday. The city will announce a modified collections schedule once the storm passes.

Updates on road closures due to flooding will be posted at savannahga.gov/floodalerts.