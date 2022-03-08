SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah’s top priority under the gold dome in Atlanta may have to wait until next year. But Mayor Van Johnson is continuing to advocate for an increased hotel/motel tax in the Hostess City.

The Savannah mayor says the “ongoing saga” has dragged on for too long with this being the third delay after a promise it would be on top of the agenda in 2022.

Rep. Ron Stephens, chairman of the Chatham County delegation, told WSAV News 3 state legislators will not pass the increase this year. Stephens said hoteliers did not approve of the proposal, saying they are still recovering from pandemic losses.

“This is revenue-neutral to the hotels, it is revenue-positive for the city of Savannah,” Johnson said Tuesday. “I think our delegation should really, frankly, be more concerned about the residents and citizens than they are about the hoteliers.”

Currently, tourists pay a 6% tax to stay in hotels and motels in Savannah, while many other Georgia cities have been added to the 8% bracket, including the town of Thunderbolt.

The money would be used for tourism-related projects such as renovating the historic Waterworks building, the Tide to Town trail and maintaining sidewalks in the Historic District.

Stephens said the proposal can wait until next year. But with tourism rebounding from the pandemic, the mayor wants delegates to vote to increase the tax sooner rather than later.

“[We] want to be able to create an opportunity for Savannahians to improve their community through the generosity of those who visit here,” said Johnson. “I’ve heard from some of our representatives since who say they’re still pushing so our position is we’ll wait and see.”

The mayor says the tax requires four votes, two of which need to be senators, in order to get the resolution passed.

Below, watch the mayor’s full weekly press conference.