SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man and woman were injured in a shooting in Savannah Sunday afternoon.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says the pair are in their 50’s. Police say they were involved in a fight in the 900 block of East 33 Street.

The woman was critically injured, SPD said. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.