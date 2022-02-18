Man suspected of setting fire behind Ogeechee Road gas station

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Arson investigators are working to identify a man accused of setting a fire behind a gas station Thursday afternoon.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, crews were called to the 3900 block of Ogeechee Road shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Behind the convenience store of a gas station, firefighters found a smoldering tire. It had been stuffed with trash and set on fire, officials said.

Savannah Fire released images captured from video surveillance footage of a heavily tatooed man they say was seen in the area of the fire.

As in any Georgia arson cases, a $10,000 reward is available for information that leads to a conviction. Call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804 or contact the Savannah Fire Department Arson Investigations Unit at 912-644-5959.