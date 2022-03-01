SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Savannah on Tuesday, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

SPD said it believes the shooting occurred in the area of Thackery and Lanier Drive. Police say the man was taken to the hospital.

The man’s condition is unknown and there was no word on any suspects or what the shooting stemmed from. No further details were released.

This marks the fifth shooting in the Hostess City since Sunday. Mayor Van Johnson reacted to the news pleading for help from President Biden to help remove illegal guns off American streets.

“As I head to the hospital because of another shooting in #Savannah, we welcome the help of @POTUS in helping us get illegal guns off our streets,” Johnson tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.