SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man shot by the Georgia State Patrol in 2021 after allegedly leading law enforcement on a pursuit in a stolen police vehicle has pleaded not guilty.
Jacob Palmer, 31, of Virginia, was arraigned on Monday.
Palmer is accused of stealing a cruiser, fleeing from police, striking a vehicle head-on and crashing near Daffin Park.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, after the crash, Palmer refused instructions from the Georgia State Patrol and pointed a gun in the troopers’ direction. That’s when one trooper fired his weapon, the agency said.
Palmer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and later released.
He remains in custody at the Chatham County jail.
Palmer’s next scheduled court date is a motion hearing in August.