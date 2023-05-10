SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man shot by the Georgia State Patrol in 2021 after allegedly leading law enforcement on a pursuit in a stolen police vehicle has pleaded not guilty.

Jacob Palmer, 31, of Virginia, was arraigned on Monday.

Palmer is accused of stealing a cruiser, fleeing from police, striking a vehicle head-on and crashing near Daffin Park.

Jacob Palmer (photo: Chatham County jail)



According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, after the crash, Palmer refused instructions from the Georgia State Patrol and pointed a gun in the troopers’ direction. That’s when one trooper fired his weapon, the agency said.

Palmer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and later released.

He remains in custody at the Chatham County jail.

Palmer’s next scheduled court date is a motion hearing in August.