SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Bordeaux Lane. The man was taken to the hospital.

No officers were hurt in the shooting. No further details were released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.