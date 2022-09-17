SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teen was shot and killed in a shooting on Saturday in Midtown Savannah.

According to The Savannah Police Department (SPD), Devoin Bates-Carrington, of Pooler, was shot and killed around 3:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 71st Street. The 17-year-old was taken to Memorial Medical Center, where he died, SPD said.

SPD said the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Detectives continue to investigate and there is no further information available at this time. Police urge anyone with information with the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 921-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

This is a developing story.