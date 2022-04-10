SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One man has died after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday morning.

The deceased has yet to be identified, pending the notification of his next of kin.

Police were called to the scene after there was a report of two men fighting near Oglethorpe Avenue and McDonough Street. The caller who made the report said that one of the men was dressed in all black.

When officers arrived, there was a man fitting that description on Abercorn Street. According to a report released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the man was talking irrationally and wielding a makeshift weapon.

According to the report, officers attempted to deescalate the situation but the man was not responsive. Eventually, officers approached the man who was walking along Abercorn towards Bay Street. He resisted the officers and swung his weapon.

Officers deployed a taser but it was not successful and the man attacked an officer with his makeshift weapon.

The confrontation ended with a different officer shooting the man during the attack.

Officers along with EMTs administered first aid and the man was transported to a local hospital. There, he was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened on the 100 block of Bay Street. No officers were reported to have been injured in the encounter. Recovered by a GBI agent from the scene was a 13” sharpened spike with an improvised handle.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the event.