SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nearly a year ago, Harold Sims was out golfing when suddenly he knew something was wrong.

“I started sweating profusely, I fell over the steering wheel. Next thing I know, three big guys are pulling me out of my truck and these two ladies appear,” said Harold Sims, heart attack survivor.

Sims was suffering from a ‘widow maker’ heart attack.

As course workers called 9-1-1, first responders were on the scene in a matter of minutes and able to get Sims into a hospital bed in a total of 47 minutes.

The single fastest contact-to-device time of the entire year for a heart attack patient at Memorial Health.

“What really moved me was when they moved me into the operating room, Dr. Daly appeared and the first words out of his mouth were, ‘I’m sorry, we don’t have time for introductions’, and he went to work, and here I am today,” Sims exclaimed.

On Friday, Sims was able to surprise the first responders that came to his aid nearly a year ago with a special thank you.

As well as honoring them with a certificate, commemorating them on their role in helping save his life.

“It’s a really good feeling just knowing that this patient went from being so critical, and now they get to enjoy every day with their family. It’s a very good feeling,” explained Ashley Montover of Chatham EMS.

As heart month comes to an end, local doctors want you to remember some of the risk factors that can leave you more susceptible to having a heart attack.

Factors such as age, obesity, high blood pressure or cholesterol, and even tobacco use.

“Some of the classic signs and symptoms are severe oppressive chest discomfort, pressure in the chest often associated with feeling weak and very sweaty, but the manifestations can vary from person to person,” explained Dr. Dale Daly, Interventional Cardiologist at Memorial Health.

Health experts recommend that if you ever experience any symptoms that could closely resemble a heart attack, to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Doctors say, it’s always better to be safe than sorry and err on the side of caution.