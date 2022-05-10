SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a man has visited several local businesses posing as a firefighter to solicit donations.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the man is selling raffle tickets and meals in an effort to collect donations for a firefighter with cancer. He’s claimed to be taking the donations on behalf of Savannah Fire and Chatham Fire. Both departments say the man is not involved in their respective departments, SPD said.

SPD described the man as 6-foot-tall with grayish blonde hair and wearing glasses. He was seen once wearing in a navy camo outfit with a light blue button-up shirt and a fire-department hat, SPD said.

Police urge anyone who sees him call SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.