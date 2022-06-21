SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was hurt following in a shooting at a motel on Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Police said the shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road. The male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

Information on this case can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

(WSAV photographer Art Ottimo)

