SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man was injured on July 4 while celebrating Independence Day.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the man was shooting into the air when he was hit by a bullet. The 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

SPD said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dutchtown Road. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.