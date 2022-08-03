SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 26-year-old man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly shooting in early May.

Jamal Hicks was charged with the following:

Malice murder

Felony murder (2 counts)

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts)

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) on May 11, announced the arrest of Jamal Hicks in the death of Alphonso Oliver Jr. The victim was also 26. Oliver was shot dead in the 600 block of Brewer Street on May 3, according to police.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter call around 3:20 p.m. in the area where they found Oliver suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

His criminal record shows charges in Chatham County dating back to 2013. He was arrested multiple times between 2017 and 2019, for charges including burglary, terroristic threats and acts and probation violation, records show.