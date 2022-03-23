SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man admitted to calling in a bomb threat to the Port of Savannah on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

Elliott Sherman, 23, pleaded guilty to false information and hoaxes. Sherman — who was employed by a staffing agency — left work early on Sept. 11, 2020 and called in the bomb threat so he didn’t have to wait for a ride back to his Vidalia home.

“Elliott Sherman’s phoned-in bomb hoax shut down two warehouses, sparked a protracted investigation, and caused a large number of fellow workers to be sent home early – just so he could get a quicker ride home,” U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said. “To make matters worse, his stunt took place on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He will pay the penalty for his ill-timed threat.”

The Toombs County man faces up to five years in prison, fees and must serve three years of supervised release at the end of his term, Estes said.

“Hoax threats waste limited law enforcement resources, cost taxpayers’ money, and cause emotional distress to all involved,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will not tolerate hoax threats and will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute anyone who engages in this unlawful behavior.”