Man arrested for aggravated assault in January shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 30-year-old man has been arrested for a January shooting in Savannah.

Jeffery Jackson was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with aggravated assault at the Chatham County Detention Center.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the arrest was a joint effort between their own officers, the U.S. Marshals Service and Georgia State Patrol.

Jackson is accused of shooting a 41-year-old man around 6 p.m. on Jan. 24 in the 1700 block of Chester Street. SPD and SWAT both responded to the scene.

The victim, identified only as a 41-year-old, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It’s one of two arrests made by SPD this week in separate aggravated assault cases. The other involved two 16-year-olds.

“Our officers continue to show their dedication and commitment to solving these cases, and I am proud of their consistent and diligent hard work,” stated Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter. “We encourage the community to continue working with us to address the violent crime in our City.

“As we work together, I believe we can see a significant change in the gun violence that has tragically affected too many in our City.”