SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man allegedly parked an 18-wheeler in front of City Hall and exposed himself on Tuesday morning.
The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Kenneth Morman pulled down his pants and underwear and tossed those onto the front steps. Morgan went on a rant and then drove off.
SPD charged Morgan with the following:
- Terroristic threats and acts
- Disorderly conduct
- Driving under the influence of drugs
- Impeding traffic flow
- Driving on sidewalk
- Operating commercial vehicle without valid license
- Driving with suspend or revoked license
- Driving motor vehicle with invalid registration