SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Meet Greyson Corbitt, a 7-year-old boy who suffers from down syndrome, among a host of other health-related complications.

After battling back from a nasty bout with leukemia nearly two years ago, Greyson’s finally getting his wish granted. The chance to be a kid at the most magical place on earth.

“Let’s be honest here [we have] a family of six so, the chances of us paying to go to Disney World anytime soon, on top of leukemia, and on top of, we have two kids with down syndrome so that alone, the financial side of that would make this pretty much impossible,” explained Joshua Corbitt, Greyson’s dad. “So we’re extremely grateful for this opportunity to actually do this.”

For the Make-A-Wish Georgia team, allowing a child with a critical illness to live out their dreams is what their mission is all about.

Providing hope, even in the most difficult of times.

“The wish changes the mindset for a child going through this. We really do provide some hope for these kids, we provide some joy obviously and so, when they’re going through their treatments hopefully they look forward to their wish day because that’s what we want to do is we want them to change their mindset from the treatments they have to endure, to what’s the wish day going to be,” said Meghan Lowe, the Southeast development director of Make-A-Wish Georgia.

Mike Nadeua, owner of Fleet Feet Savannah & Pooler jumped at the opportunity to get involved in this project.

Raising nearly $8,500 towards the trip, even tossing in a special surprise for the parents.

“When Meghan came to me and said that she was granting the wish for Disney world, once again I’m a big Disney fanatic, loved it, knew how much mom and dad are gonna be on their feet for the 5 days they’re gonna be there. I’m sure mom and dad, they have four kids in total, and I’m sure they don’t do a lot for themselves I’m sure they’re unselfish, and we just decided to give them a pair of shoes,” Nadeau said.

The Corbitt family leaves for Disney next Monday and will stay for the entire week.

If you’d like to support the Make-A-Wish Georgia team or learn more about future missions, you can click or tap here.