SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A major sewage spill Tuesday morning in Savannah will shut down one lane of traffic for two weeks.

Crews are repairing the damaged roadway near the Abercorn Heights neighborhood between Derenne Avenue, Abercorn and Bull streets.

The City of Savannah said the spill was caused by a sewage line collapsing. The city also said it will shut down an additional lane during less busy traffic times.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.