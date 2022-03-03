SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, like far too many in the Hostess City, began with gun violence.

There were three shootings on Sunday alone; another on Monday left a 17-year-old boy dead.

“We know that in these violent incidents, by and large, more of the weapons involved are weapons that are not legally in the hands of the person that shoots them,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

Before becoming mayor, Johnson was active in planning gun buyback programs. Since state law prevents city governments from hosting such efforts, he’s now depending on trusted community partnerships.

“It is a grassroots effort. Again, it’s per community. It’s per kid,” Johnson says. “It’s per young person throughout our community. It’s person to person. It’s with people they know, it’s with people they trust.”

Johnson says that trust is key, so that young people won’t think they’re being set up.

“Young people have to feel like if I say no questions asked we mean no questions asked; that this is not a reverse sting, or something like that,” Johnson said. “That’s not the purpose of this.”

That’s why the privacy of the program is so important. Johnson wouldn’t even tell News 3 which community groups are involved, for their safety and to protect this critical mission to save lives.

“Every gun on the street, every day, that is illegal, has the propensity to end someone’s life, and we don’t want that to happen,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he expects some of the groups involved in the gun buyback will hold a press briefing soon to let the community know how many guns they’ve taken off the streets.