SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Inflation in the U.S. is at a record high and Georgia residents are feeling the impact. Filling up a car or grocery cart has gotten a lot more expensive.

“Just ridiculous, it’s the only way I can speak of right now,” Andre Williams said as he made his way into a Kroger’s grocery store Sunday afternoon.

And Peach State residents say the prices they’re paying are, “they are unbelievable,” Mary Forbes said.

Between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and supply chain problems, inflation in America is at a 40 year high.

“Could use a little cheaper prices, because the jobs, the food, the grocery prices, it wrecks your nerves, we need a little break,” Kephonsus Jackson said.

Experts say, wages aren’t increasing with rising costs and for those living on a fixed income, budgeting has gotten harder.

“Well we’re both retired,” Forbes said. “We’re you know on a fixed budget.”

Q: “So has that been hard to see prices jump so much?”

“Oh gosh yes, yes,” Forbes responded.

And with hurricane season underway people are getting hit with higher costs while stocking up for emergencies

Q: “Is it tough to stock up for hurricane season with these grocery prices?” WSAV asked Williams.

“It is, somewhat, somewhat it is but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Williams said.

Gas is another expense impacting people this hurricane season. According to AAA, 36% of Georgians say they may not evacuate because of prices at the pump.

Right now, Savannah is one of the most expensive places to fill up across the Peach State.

Q: “Is this the worst you’ve ever seen them in Savannah?”

“Oh yes,” Forbes replied.

But some residents WSAV spoke to say, they’ve already prepared an emergency gas fund.

“Definitely, definitely, already doing it,” Williams said.

Right now the current price for a regular tank of gas in Georgia is $4.48, according to AAA.