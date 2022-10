SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local woman pled guilty to vehicular homicide in a crash that killed her 12-year-old son last year.

Her son was a passenger in the car she was driving at the time. Madrina McCay was driving when her car slammed into a tree off Johnny Mercer Boulevard in August 2021.

Her son Logan McCay was in the passenger seat. He died at the scene.

Last week McCay entered a plea deal. A judge sentenced her to 12 years in prison, minus time already served.