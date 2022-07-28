SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local social services organization is sending out a call to action to help the most vulnerable in our community.

Brightside Child and Family Advocacy needs more court-appointed special advocates or CASA’s to help children in foster care in Chatham County.

There are currently 310 children in foster care here in Chatham County and there aren’t enough CASA volunteers for all of them.

Brightside Child and Family Advocacy, says the pandemic left many volunteers unable to continue working with the organization but now they’re hoping more community members will step up to fill the gap.

A CASA volunteer is a person appointed to a child to help meet their needs and advocate for their best interests both in and out of the courtroom. From school support, to health needs, CASA’s are there to help a child navigate this stressful time.

Kate Blair, the executive director of Brightside says, volunteers not only help the child navigate the system but also help them find permanency whether through adoption, guardianship or helping them get back to their family.

“This is an opportunity to get very involved in a child’s life and actually change the trajectory of that child’s life,” Blair said. “ We say all we want is someone who’s committed to changing a child’s story and there are so many children in our community who need a committed adult on their side.”

There are virtual information sessions coming up on Aug. 9 and Sept. 14 at noon. Pre-service training sessions begin on Thursdays beginning Aug. 18 and through Sept. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. In order to qualify to become a volunteer, you must also be 21 years old.