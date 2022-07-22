SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re looking to adopt a pet this weekend, One Love Animal Rescue has got you covered.

“We are participating in National Adoption Weekend to encourage the adoption of wonderful pets into

loving homes nationwide. All rescues are struggling right now in ways we haven’t seen in years. It is

tough but we must rise to the challenge, for their sakes,” said Rebecca Wells, Board President.

The shelter is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for National Adoption Weekend.

There are three locations you can stop by this weekend:

Saturday, July 23 Pooler PetSmart (262 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA) from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Bentley’s Pet Stuff (4501 Habersham St, Savannah, GA) from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

