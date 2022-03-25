SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Greenbriar Children’s Center and front porch partner with local businesses to create safe havens for children facing abuse and neglect.

“Each year hundreds of children reach out to these sites and are provided necessary services in the community,” said Gena Taylor, Executive Director, Greenbriar Children’s Center. “So that if a child is in any type of danger or needs some type of special assistance, they can go to one of these sites.”

Finding one of those sites just got a whole lot easier with a map and QR code. All you do is scan it and a child will be directed to the closest safe place near them.

“What we have today to feature today is what the metropolitan planning commission has put together for us so that if a child needs immediate assistance they can just plug in their current address,” Taylor said. “Then they will be able to find a safe place sight that’s closest to them.”

The map includes all 80 safe place locations in Chatham County with the intent to broaden the reach of services for those children in a more efficient way.

“The front porch has been able to assist nearly 900 Chatham county families at this stage,” said Anne Robinson, director of the Front Porch. “And the goal for each of these families is to keep their children from becoming in juvenile court. So really an incredible resource here.”

The organizations say they want to increase the awareness of the safe place locations. They say many are not fully aware of the resources that are around them and hope this new effort changes that.