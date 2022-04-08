SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A group of local organizations are hosting an event to educate voters and get them registered to vote this weekend.

A coalition in partnership with Black Voters Matter is hosting Vote 2022 on Sunday, Apr. 10 from 2-4 p.m. at Daffin Park.

Information will be available for voter registration, the absentee ballot process, voter status checks; voter eligibility for “off paper” citizens, and the May 24 primary and November general election dates and times.

The Black Voters Matter Bus will be also on site in the park and will be bringing supplies to share with Pembroke tornado victims. Donations of toiletries, water and other essentials will be accepted.

Coalition partners include: A Philip Randolph Institute, Savannah Chapter; Sistahs to Sisters; Through It All; Savannah Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Runaway Runners; St. Philip AME Church “On the Boulevard.”