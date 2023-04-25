SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We often hear conversations about changing lives.

Today, we are focusing on a special place in Savannah that’s been serving children for 74 years—Greenbriar Children’s Center.

Joining us to share the mission of Greenbriar is Executive Director Gena Taylor.

We sat down to have an in-depth discussion about the organization’s history as well as its future here in Savannah.

For more information about Greenbriar Children’s Center, click here.

You can also call them at 912-234-3431.