SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local ministry is giving back to the Savannah community in a special way this Thanksgiving holiday.

The 4th annual Catherine Jones Ministries Thanksgiving Meal was located at Christ Anglican Church on Bull Street.

Reverend Catherine Jones and her team devoted themselves to giving to the people who need it most.

“These individuals are definitely, definitely our brothers and sisters, and we come to show them that they’re not forgotten, that they are loved, and we come to serve them,” Jones said.

Many of those who were served are experiencing homelessness and don’t always know where their next meal will come from. Dominic Denam, a local Savannah resident said he is grateful for the ministry’s generosity.

“Thus far giving thanks for everyone who has been grateful to assist and accommodate all of us that are hungry and homeless and need clothing,” Denam said. “Everyone has been grateful and gracious and very thankful, that’s what it’s all about is the community coming together and helping each other.”

Denam said many people overlook the homeless but the work Catherine Jones and her team puts in makes him feel appreciated.

“So, it’s gracious that the community wants to give back, that they do care,” Denam said. “There’s still people out there that do care and have concerns about their community, and the citizens in their county, in their state, and in their city”.

Reverend Catherine was happy to know she could put a smile on someone’s face on Thanksgiving.

“We’re just thankful for life, health, strength and thankful we could give back,” Jones said.