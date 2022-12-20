SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A milestone of giving was celebrated at the local Red Cross on Tuesday.

David Clark has began giving blood in 1972 and now 50 years later he was honored for his routine donations. In those five decades he has donated up to 30 gallons of blood.

“In 1970 my wife had problems during childbirth and to save her they had to give her blood and she made it but we lost our baby,” Clark said. When Clark found out the blood was donated for free from the Red Cross he began his dedication to help out.

The Red Cross has its two-day holiday blood drive on Dec. 29 and 30 near the Macy’s entrance of the Oglethorpe Mall if you would like to begin your own holiday giving tradition.