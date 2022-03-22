SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Senate showdown continues as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faced hours of questioning in Tuesday’s marathon confirmation hearing.

The judge would be making history as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court, causing reaction from the Senate floor to the Chatham County Courthouse.

It’s the start of a long week for the Senate Judiciary Committee and Jackson, but also a historic one, having the first African American woman on the supreme court.

“My initial reaction to the fact that Judge Brown has been nominated is definitely of a historical nature,” said local judge, John E. Morse. “When it comes to Supreme Court from time to time we’ve had some historical nominations and they lend well to the court.”

Judge Jackson is the first Black woman to be nominated to the high court. WSAV asked Morse if the amount of time it took for a nomination like this to come to fruition was concerning to him, but he said it’s just part of the process.

“The confirmation process, it is what it is,” Morse said. “It’s embedded in the constitution therefore the senate gives advice and consent. But over the past, I would say 10 years or so maybe even longer its become more of a partisan exercise.”

Jackson’s hearings are expected to last for four days and Morse remains hopeful history will be made, but says it’s still a long road ahead.

“I am hopefully confident she’s going to be confirmed like I said now that we have a U.S. Senate that is evenly split there’s no telling what’s going to happen,” Morse said. “As far as what the votes are in this particular point in time. So, if everything is strictly down the party line then we are looking at the vice president casting the deciding vote.”

Morse says he hopes it doesn’t have to go to that point, but all we can do now is wait and see.