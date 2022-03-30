SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still a high demand for healthcare workers. A Savannah hospital is teaming up with a local college to help fill that need by streamlining students into the workforce.

Students in the program will take classes at Savannah Technical College while working at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital. Once students finish their courses and get a certification, they are guaranteed a full-time job at the hospital.

Paul Hinchey, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler, said $120,000 will go towards covering tuition and paying students for their work.

“People can’t go to school because they don’t have the money to pay the tuition or they can’t go to school because they’re working and can’t get off,” Hinchey said. “It’s just a circle. So we decided to cut all through that.”

There are two different programs: one for Certified Nurse Aids (CNA) and another for Patient Care Technicians (PCT). Hinchey said the pandemic has shown the importance of these jobs and they’re needed at the hospital.

“We will be a lot stronger growing our own students and caregivers to stay in Georgia and take care of Georgians,” he said.

Students will work at St. Joseph’s/Candler for two days a week and take classes for the other three.

Bonique McPhaul is one of the first students getting ready to start the program. She’s been working in this field for more than 20 years, but wants to further the scope of her work.

“The program will help a whole lot of people, a whole lot of young ladies and men, that are trying to get in the field but have really no way of getting in the field,” she said. “And it’s a great field. But it’s not a field for everybody. Not everybody can do this. It takes a very special person.”

McPhaul said it’s important for students to get real-world practice before jumping into a demanding field like hospital work.

“You have to have some kind of hands-on experience,” McPhaul said. “I mean, because it will shy you away and you will be afraid because we see a lot of things and we do a lot of things.”

It can normally take up to a year and a half to go through this kind of training, but the program streamlines it to eight weeks for CNAs and 18 for PCTs.

The program officially kicks off in April. There are about 20 students in the first group and four classes in total.