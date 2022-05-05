SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Food banks in the United States are reporting severe shortages of non-perishable goods. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia said their supply is “critically low.”

The food bank had to suspend their mobile food pantry program in their rural communities because they didn’t have enough canned good supplies to plan for the drives. For the first time in two years, more than 10,000 cities across the country will collect canned goods in the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

The 30th annual Postal Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will collect items like canned meats, tuna, soup, vegetables and juice, dry pasta, cereal, peanut butter, and rice. With donations helping the depleted shelves of food banks like America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

‘Right now we are really low on canned goods, so we are hoping the community will recognize this is an opportunity for them to help us without ever having to leave their home. We can provide frozen items, but we just can’t give them those items that they can keep on the shelf to make sure their families have food on an ongoing basis,” Mary Jane Crouch the food bank’s Executive Director explained.

Crouch said the food will go towards ensuring they can offer their summer programs, emergency distributions, and help for the growing number of families who need food assistance.

“Normally we pack about a thousand boxes of emergency food, which are, you know, the no electricity boxes, the food that we then store offsite inland so that if we do have an emergency, we’re able to pull those in immediately until we can start bringing resources to the community. But all of the food banks across the country are really struggling with canned goods. So I don’t have anyone that’s going to be able to give me those types of items that we can pack those emergency boxes like we have in the past,” Crouch added.

Warehouse shelves stocked during the pandemic are now empty, and staff at the food bank said inflated prices made it so they can’t afford to pack in pallets without community support.

“I used to be able to buy a tractor trying a load of mixed vegetables or different types of vegetables for about $30,000. That same truck is now about $50,000 for me to go out and buy it. Part of that is the transportation and the cost of it. You know, we talk a lot about our summer programs in our kids cafe programs,” Crouch said.

“You know, the price of that milk that we give out is almost doubled in the last few years. The price of the food that we’re putting out is almost you know, it’s gone up 30 to 40% in some cases. So we are looking at extremely higher costs, just like the average family is looking at. And people right now are really struggling to put food on the table and we need to make sure we’re here.”

You can help by filling a bag with non-perishable canned goods and placing them by your mailbox for your postal carrier to pick them up on Saturday, May 14. Make sure your items are not expired and they’re not in glass containers. Click HERE to volunteer for the food bank or to find out more ways you can help.