SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Myrlo Lovett has lived in Tremont Park for about four years. She says the neighborhood has a great sense of community, but she also has some suggestions.

“Maybe an afterschool program for the kids, we clean up the empty lots that are full of grass, lots of people have roofs that need to be worked on,” said Lovett

She’s among several people in Savannah who are dreaming big after news about a workforce housing investment from the Georgia Ports Authority. The initiative will focus on improving the neighborhoods north of Ogeechee Road and west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

City manager Jay Melder spoke to WSAV on First News at Four.

“These are fantastic neighborhoods historic neighborhoods we want to invest in the neighborhood now to make sure that residents who are a little older maybe in those neighborhoods can stay in those houses so they can make the kind of repairs we’re going to make,” said Melder.

The investment will help 70 low and moderate-income households improve their housing or purchase new homes.

Joseph Gordon operates an assisted living facility in one of the affected neighborhoods, he says the local community center could use some improvements.

“We can improve the basketball courts, clean up the building, add some lights to the outside,” said Gordon.

The initiative isn’t just limited to Tremont Park, Brickyard, Carver Village, Cloverdale, Cuyler-Brownville, Hudson Hill, Ogeecheeton, West Savannah, and Woodville are also included.

GPA intends to make this investment in annual installments of $750,000 each year for at-least eight years, totaling six million.