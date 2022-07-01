SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the 4th of July weekend upon us, the holiday weekend crowds are already making their way to the Coastal Empire.

A welcomed sight to businesses looking to make the most of the three day stretch.

“Holidays usually bring in a little more volume, especially this time of year with all of the families visiting Savannah,” explained Cody Hollingsworth, front house manager at Treylor Park Savannah. “We always anticipate large crowds for 4th of July weekend. The city puts on great fireworks shows every night which also brings in more foot traffic downtown, especially being here on Bay Street. We’re all excited, staff’s anticipating a busy weekend.”

Those that WSAV spoke to say holiday’s like the 4th of July usually account for a 25% jump in sales.

Many have already decided how they’ll best take advantage of the added foot traffic and surplus of customers.

“The drink specials, getting a lot of extra food, trying to get a full staff but you know, times are hard right now trying to get people in,” said Ashley McCann, Bartender & Server at Bernie’s Oyster House. “I think it’s probably going to be all weekend, you know, especially since the 4th is on a Monday. I know a lot of people will have Monday off so probably Saturday and Sunday will be the busiest and then we’ll have a little bit of the overcrowd on Monday.”

Following more than two tough years navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are just thankful to still have the opportunity to welcome in the crowds.

“It’s huge. The pandemic obviously affected small businesses all throughout Savannah, and so having the volume to make up for some of those losses the last couple of years on a weekend like this, really helps out when it comes to business itself, and so we’re definitely thankful that Savannah does such a good job welcoming people into town during holiday weekends like this,” Hollingsworth said.