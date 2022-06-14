SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Though afternoon thunderstorms are typical for Savannah this time of year, there’s no doubt a strong system can have an impact.

Tuesday’s storms brought frequent lightning strikes, including one that hit a power pole on Skidaway Road between East 39th and 40th streets.

(WSAV photographer Art Ottimo)

Emergency crews responded to the scene and taped off a perimeter surrounding the downed power lines.

No injuries were reported.

Wow…from McRae (just outside our inland communities) to Savannah, there are over 450 lightning strikes in these storms. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/4FSMacZQOs — Alysa Carsley (@WSAVAlysaC) June 14, 2022

As the storms swept through the area Tuesday, Georgia Power at one point reported over 1,000 customers affected by outages.

As of 4:45 p.m., that number has dwindled significantly, though there are about 27 outages in the Savannah metro area affecting nearly 400 customers.

Georgia Power is reporting scattered outages as far west as Swainsboro, stretching down to Brunswick where storms just passed through.

