SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah honors a household name in local sports. A road will be dedicated to Coach Ronald Booker for his contributions to education and to basketball.

The City Of Savannah will dedicate a portion of Hopkins Street, in front of Beach High School as ‘Coach Ronald Booker Way’ on Saturday, September 30 at noon.

The ceremony will be at the intersection of Hopkins Street and West Victory Drive.

Ronald Booker was the head basketball coach for the Beach High School women’s basketball team for 34 years.

He also served as an assistant coach for the boy’s team and as the athletic director.

Among his many awards, Coach Booker has been named Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Region Coach of the Year 21 times.

He was also named Teacher of the Year in 1995, 1999 and 2001.