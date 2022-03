photo: WSAV Art Ottimo

photo: Savannah Police Department

photo: City of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A large tree toppled on a parked vehicle in downtown Savannah Thursday.

According to the Savannah Police Department, no one was inside the vehicle or harmed as a result.

Police have closed Tattnall Street between West Taylor and Jones streets due to the obstacle. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It’s unclear at this time if the weather is to blame for the downed tree.