SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The years-long Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project is finally complete. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officially opened the last stretch of the 12.5-mile parkway on Thursday.

Officials from GDOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the project. The project now links Interstate 16 with the Savannah Port.

“This project is the culmination of many years of planning and coordination by GDOT and the Georgia Ports, as well as anticipation from the local community,” said State Transportation Board Secretary Ann R. Purcell, who represents Congressional District 1. “As Georgia continues to be a leader in freight mobility, projects like this one – designed to effectively move truck traffic while increasing safety on surrounding roads – will be paramount.”



“The completion of Jimmy Deloach Parkway to I-16 will reduce highway emissions, improve transit times and safety for both motor carriers and local commuters,” said Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority. “These gains are important to our independent truckers, for whom efficient transit is key to profitability. Georgia’s expanding infrastructure also supports the economy across our five-county region, where 70,000 jobs rely on port activity.”

Officials say the project represents a $51 million investment in southeast Georgia.