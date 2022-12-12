SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — This April, Janet Jackson will be coming to the Hostess City to perform her ‘Together Again’ tour with three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor, Ludacris.

Jackson will kick off the tour on April 14 in Hollywood before heading to Orlando, Fla and then making a stop in Savannah on April 21 at the Enmarket Arena as the third city of the tour.

The singer said in a post on Instagram on Monday, “Really can’t wait to see u guys.”

The tour comes after Jackson celebrated the 30th anniversary of her legendary Rhythm Nation 1814 album with her most recent tour in 2019.

Fan club pre-sale tickets will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and general tickets can be purchased on Friday, Dec. 16.

