SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After years of selling hummus at the Forsyth Farmer’s Market, IsReally Hummus now has a storefront location where Savannah residents can fulfill all of their hummus needs.

Savannahians gathered at the grand opening Thursday to sample hummus and watch the ribbon cutting. Along with this was live music by Assaf Gleizner and Tegan Miller, the owners of IsReally Hummus. All of the tunes had a chickpea spin of them so that they best fit the occasion.

“I just want to thank all the people, starting with our team,” Gleizner said. “There’s just no way we can do anything without our team.”

The event doubled as a fundraiser for America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire. Attendees were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the organization.

“This is the first time I’ve ever hired people to help me do anything and I’m kind of addicted,” Gleizner joked to the crowd.

IsReally Hummus is located on Eisenhower Drive across the street from St. Joseph Candler’s Primary Care. They are open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will continue to be at your local farmers market weekly.

You can find more information about IsReally Hummus and their new location by visiting the link to their website here. Most of their hummus is vegan and all of it is gluten-free.