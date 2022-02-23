SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Slow down, you’re driving in a school zone. Pay attention to those neon signs when you’re dropping your kids off at Isle of Hope K-8 School starting next month.

Beginning March 1, drivers will receive warnings for speeding during the whole month, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). After that, drivers will receive tickets.

The cameras will wake up an hour before school starts and remain active until an hour after school ends. CCPD says drivers exceeding 10 mph over the school zone speed limit will receive tickets.

An officer will review the surveillance video and mail the ticket to the offender. First offenders must pay a $100 total ticket and subsequent tickets will be $125. Offenders won’t lose any points from their license.

However, offenders won’t be able to renew their cars’ tags or transfer the car if they refuse to pay the ticket.

Cameras were activated at Georgetown K-8, May Howard Elementary, Coastal Middle, Marshpoint Elementary and St. Andrews School in late August 2021.