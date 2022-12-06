SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators in Savannah are asking for the public’s help after a fire at a local restaurant.

The investigators released a surveillance photo from the night the fire happened and are searching for a person of interest.

The fire happened at the Waffle House on Abercorn Street Saturday morning around 2:30. Crews said the blaze started in one of the storage rooms.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call the Savannah Fire Arson Unit at 912-644-5960. There may be a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.